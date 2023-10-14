Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

