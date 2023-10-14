Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stake Boosted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

