Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Insider Sells $262,609.83 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.99 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $971,288.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

