WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.02. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Pacific ex-Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Australia Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high-dividend yielding companies in Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.