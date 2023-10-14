WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

WT has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.1 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

