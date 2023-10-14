WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WW

WW International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WW opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth $10,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WW International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth $2,407,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in WW International in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.