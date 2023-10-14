XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.27. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in XBiotech by 550.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XBiotech in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

