Zambesigold 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,749.98 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $112,749.98 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

