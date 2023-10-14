Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Velchamy Sankarlingam Sells 13,912 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, September 12th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $89.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.