10,138 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Oct 15th, 2023

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

