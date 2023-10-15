10,138 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

