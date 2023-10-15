18,588 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

