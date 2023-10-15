2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Trading Down 11.9%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of 2020 Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Get 2020 Bulkers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTBKF

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.