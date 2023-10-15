3,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

