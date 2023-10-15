30,057 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $59.14. 1,287,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,459. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

