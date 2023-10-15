3,459 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,199,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,553,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,807,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,214,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

