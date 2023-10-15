38,810 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

