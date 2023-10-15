482,775 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 482,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,888,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $482.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $470.61 and a 1 year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

