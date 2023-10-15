554,816 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Acquired by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 554,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BARK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BARK by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BARK by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 65,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BARK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BARK by 208.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

In other BARK news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 123,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $191,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,288 shares of company stock valued at $466,496. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

BARK stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74. BARK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

