5,952 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 67.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

