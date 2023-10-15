AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $193.00 at Morgan Stanley

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

