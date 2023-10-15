Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $81,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture stock traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $301.83. 1,672,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The stock has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

