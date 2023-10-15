Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.13. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

