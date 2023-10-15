Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.86 and traded as low as C$5.45. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 2,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accord Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 379.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.65 million, a PE ratio of 152.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$17.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

