Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.80

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.80 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.84). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.84), with a volume of 38,562 shares.

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.71. The stock has a market cap of £151.91 million, a P/E ratio of -246.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

