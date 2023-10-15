Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aclara Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclara Resources
Aclara Resources Trading Up 18.8 %
Aclara Resources Company Profile
Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aclara Resources
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.