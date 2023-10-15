Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Shares of Aclara Resources Inc. (OTC:ARAAF – Get Free Report) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aclara Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Aclara Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclara Resources

Aclara Resources Trading Up 18.8 %

Aclara Resources Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

(Get Free Report)

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth mineral resources in Chile. The company has interests in the Penco Module property covering an area of 253,285 ha of mining rights comprising 28 exploitation concessions and 866 exploration concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions regions of Chile; and 369,410 ha of mining rights in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclara Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclara Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.