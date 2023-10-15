Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

