Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $615.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $548.76 on Wednesday. Adobe has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,887,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.