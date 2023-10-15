ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Stock Price Up 4.4%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 478,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,819% from the average daily volume of 24,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

