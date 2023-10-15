ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Trading 4.4% Higher

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 478,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,819% from the average session volume of 24,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

