Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Trimmed by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 825.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 251.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of AMD opened at $105.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,254.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

