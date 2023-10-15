AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.8%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AdvisorShares Vice ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 279.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Vice ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.