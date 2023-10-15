AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Down 0.8%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73. Approximately 244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 279.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Vice ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.
AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile
The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
