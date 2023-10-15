aelf Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $222.40 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001524 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001403 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,945,733 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

