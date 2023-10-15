Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.