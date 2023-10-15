agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $20.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. agilon health has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Research analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

