Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $44.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00039773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00151494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00024510 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

