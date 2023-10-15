Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.84 and traded as high as $20.62. Air Transport Services Group shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 257,450 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

