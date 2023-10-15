Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $69.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,360,344.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,414.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

