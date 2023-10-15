Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.35.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

