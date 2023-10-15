Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.91. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 9,380 shares.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

