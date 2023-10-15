ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE ALE opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $67.45.
ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
