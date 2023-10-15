Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,034.96

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.96 ($12.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,034 ($12.66). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,034 ($12.66), with a volume of 306,210 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,035 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,011.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.18. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

