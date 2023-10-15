Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $2,006.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

