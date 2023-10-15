Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.71.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after buying an additional 59,582 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.