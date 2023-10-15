Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,064,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,311. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

