Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $177.76. 3,608,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

