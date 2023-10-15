Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $8.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.60. 2,656,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day moving average is $196.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $133.89 and a 52 week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

