Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.