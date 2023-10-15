Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 7,316,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,710. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

