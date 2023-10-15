Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO traded down $14.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.67. The stock had a trading volume of 502,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.78 and a 200 day moving average of $351.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.