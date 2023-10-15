Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,084. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

